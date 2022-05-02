Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.89 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock opened at $60.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.97. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

