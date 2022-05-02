Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 762 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Onto Innovation worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 96.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONTO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $71.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.91. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onto Innovation (Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.