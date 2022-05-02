PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PKI opened at $146.61 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.15.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

