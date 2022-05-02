State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,803 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAL. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,158.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 274.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $76.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

