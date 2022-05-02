Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

DISCA stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $42.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

