abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,411,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinterest by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Pinterest by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,119 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pinterest by 31.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,237,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Pinterest by 24.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,053,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,131 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Shares of PINS opened at $20.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,398,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,398 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

