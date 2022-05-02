Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 376,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,685,000 after acquiring an additional 59,799 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock opened at $354.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.69 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.