Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.