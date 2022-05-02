abrdn plc Buys 718 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,411,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,012 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,119 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,237,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,757 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,053,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,131 shares during the period.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 352,848 shares of company stock worth $8,090,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $20.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

