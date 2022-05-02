Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,468 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Perrigo worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRGO opened at $34.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 1.01. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -297.14%.

About Perrigo (Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.