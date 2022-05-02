Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.33.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $241.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.68. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $236.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

