Bank of America Corp DE Buys 40,018 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $179,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $138.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.09. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

