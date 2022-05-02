Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Valmont Industries worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VMI. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

VMI stock opened at $248.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $277.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

