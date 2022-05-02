Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,284 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Avient worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Avient by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avient by 25.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE AVNT opened at $49.24 on Monday. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

