Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Capri were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Capri by 320.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 83.0% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 642,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capri by 131.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 452,610 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 10.8% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,661,000 after purchasing an additional 450,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,607,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. OTR Global cut Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $47.70 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.41.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

