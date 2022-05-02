Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Balchem worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Balchem by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of BCPC opened at $123.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.21. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $122.65 and a 1 year high of $174.29.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Balchem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

Balchem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.