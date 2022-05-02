Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 22,222.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG opened at $237.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

