Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,705 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Infosys by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE INFY opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

