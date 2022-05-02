Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,828 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $142.91 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.57. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $565,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $62,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.