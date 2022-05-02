Swiss National Bank Sells 48,200 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $27,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.