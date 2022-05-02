Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $9.77 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 918,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 104,180 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 220,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 75,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $166.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.24. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.59 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.