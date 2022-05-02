Raymond James & Associates Has $23.98 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Markel worth $23,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Markel by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,522,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Markel by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of MKL opened at $1,353.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,397.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,306.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,155.00 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,506.67.

About Markel (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.