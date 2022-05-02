Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.74 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.18.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 456 shares of company stock worth $41,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

