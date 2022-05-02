Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,068 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,117,000 after buying an additional 519,307 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Etsy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after buying an additional 460,568 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Etsy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,222,000 after buying an additional 428,777 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,003,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.95.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $93.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.10 and its 200 day moving average is $182.20.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.