Raymond James & Associates Sells 17,071 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,071 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Hologic worth $21,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,780,000 after buying an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 187.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after buying an additional 1,642,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,674,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hologic by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after acquiring an additional 50,826 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

HOLX stock opened at $71.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

