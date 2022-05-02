Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 2,020.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,711,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 299.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 152,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 114,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,078,000 after purchasing an additional 110,907 shares during the period.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $203.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.22. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.15 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.60.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

