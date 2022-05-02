Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $81.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.