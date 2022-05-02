Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Western Union were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Western Union by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 4.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 272.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. Western Union’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.41%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

