Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $37.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $351,992.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

