Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,207 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.00% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $178,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $105.25 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.57.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.