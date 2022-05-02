News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,487,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of News worth $33,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of News by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in News by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in News by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 472,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 147,987 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in News by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. News Co. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

