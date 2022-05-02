Swiss National Bank Has $33.57 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 724,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $33,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,360.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $54.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

