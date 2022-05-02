State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 585 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Donaldson worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $49.04 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.93. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

