Swiss National Bank Sells 31,100 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Sealed Air worth $38,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after buying an additional 1,414,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,084,000 after purchasing an additional 97,696 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 23.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,174,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after buying an additional 222,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

SEE opened at $64.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.91. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

