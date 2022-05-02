Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 930,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $40,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE:NRG opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

