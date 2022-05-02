State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Assurant were worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIZ opened at $181.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

