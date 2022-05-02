Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of MKS Instruments worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKSI. Citigroup cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.56.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $113.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.87.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

