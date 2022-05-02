Swiss National Bank Sells 24,700 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $36,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $5,459,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 470,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 59,832 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $47.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

