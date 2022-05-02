Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 911,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of BorgWarner worth $41,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.