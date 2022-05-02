State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,516 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,516 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Campbell Soup worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,048 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after buying an additional 999,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,617,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,472,000 after buying an additional 811,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 216.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 838,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 573,493 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of CPB opened at $47.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

