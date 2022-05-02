State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 18,122 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 75,102 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDU opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.36.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

