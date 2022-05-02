CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 11,538 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLTR opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 5.71.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,669,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

