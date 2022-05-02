Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,487 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COLD opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -733.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Bank of America cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

