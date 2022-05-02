CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 7,536 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 162.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,507 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,936,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 907,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,529,000 after buying an additional 232,469 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after buying an additional 178,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,504,000 after buying an additional 171,459 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV stock opened at $189.07 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.52 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.37.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.