Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.15 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.58.

ZBH opened at $120.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average of $127.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $178.76. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

