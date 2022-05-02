Fiera Capital Corp Buys 8,829 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 114.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,820,000 after buying an additional 1,009,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,954.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,959,000 after buying an additional 656,247 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

