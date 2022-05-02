Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS stock opened at $202.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.83 and its 200-day moving average is $273.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 1.00. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.