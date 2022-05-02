CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 231,367 Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 231,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Janus International Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

JBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Janus International Group stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $235.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 5.84%. Research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Janus International Group (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.