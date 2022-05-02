22,180 Shares in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.10% of Douglas Dynamics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 271.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 59.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 36.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $40,291.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $91,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $30.96 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $152.95 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.55%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

