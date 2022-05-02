CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 3,282 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after buying an additional 1,163,176 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,571,000 after acquiring an additional 362,078 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.96.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

